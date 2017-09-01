Pat McManus plays the blues

With the success of the Belfast Blues Festival 2017 still ringing in fans’ ears, next year’s thrust begins this month with a star-studded fundraiser, headlined by instrumentalist and singer/songwriter Pat McManus.

The fundraising show is at Belfast’s Empire on September 16, with proceeds going to support next year’s city wide festival, which will mark the tenth anniversary of the event. The full line-up sees Blackwood deliver their ‘Taste of Rory’ tribute to the late, great Rory Gallagher, the usual stunning set from the Willie Byrne Band and the guitar histrionics of the Pat McManus Band. Festival director Seamus O’Neill said: “This is a special show, not just because of these three great acts, but because this is about making sure the Belfast Blues Festival in 2018 will be bigger and better than ever.

“Anyone who saw Pat, Willie and Blackwood at this year’s festival knows they deliver songs that will knock you over.”

Tickets for the fundraising show are on sale now, priced £12.50 (plus booking fee) from all Ticketmaster outlets. Visit www.ticketmaster.ie.