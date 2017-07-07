Paul Heaton and Jacqui Heaton return to Belfast

Hot on the heels of the release of their new album Crooked Calypso on July 21, Paul Heaton and Jacqui Abbott have announced they will be performing a headline show at Limelight 1 on October 21.

Formerly members of Beautiful South, the duo are touring support of thee new album, which boasts all the hallmarks of Heaton’s peerless songwriting; songs buoyant with melody, and redolent with biting wit, but also real emotion.

If our national treasures are by and large defined by their obsessive attention to craft, then Paul Heaton should be among our most celebrated. He has been one of the country’s more astute songwriters for four full decades now.

Tickets are on sale now from www.limelightbelfast.com, www.ticketmaster.ie, Katy’s Bar and Ticketmaster outlets nationwide.