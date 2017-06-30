Pipers heat it up

Global sensation The Red Hot Chilli Pipers have announced details of their World Tour, which comes to Belfast’s SSE Arena on Saturday February 10, 2018.

The past 15 years has seen this amazing act become one of the most famous bagpipe bands on the planet.

It’s achievements have reached incredible heights with their groundbreaking fusion of traditional Scottish music and rock/pop anthems, which they proudly call ‘Bagrock’. The Red Hot Chilli Pipers are a genuinely unique experience, and they have never been more in demand for their infectious style of feel good music, which appeals right across the age range to people all over the world.

They have collected together an impressive group of musicians from Scotland and further afield, many holding World Championship titles and all seriously good players with impressive credentials and qualifications. In 2015/2016, the Pipers recorded new tracks and released a new studio album entitled Octane. It represents a high energy, powerful, intense and inspiring album, being a continued fusion of traditional tunes and rock classics.

They have twice been named Best Live Act in Scotland, and their cover of Avivi’s Wake Me Up on Youtube went viral, with over 3.5 million views.

Tickets are on sale now from all usual outlets.