Relive the music of Billy Fury

The music of Billy Fury, often dubbed Britain’s own Elvis, will be brought to life at the Grand Opera House on Friday September 8, when Halfway to Paradise comes to the Belfast theatre.

Billy Fury was a musical icon in the 1950s and 60s, who equalled the Beatles’ record of 24 hits in the 1960s, and spent 332 weeks on the UK chart, without a chart-topping single or album.

Halfway To Paradise - The Billy Fury Story, is a spectacular two hour show telling the story of Billy Fury, the legendary Rock’n’Roller.

It features the original members of his band Fury’s Tornados and the golden voice of Colin Gold singing his many hits, including Last Night Was Made for Love, Wondrous Place, Jealousy, Halfway To Paradise and many, many more.

The band toured extensively with Billy throughout the 70s, until his untimely death in 1983.

The show includes giant screen footage of the band live on stage with Billy and Colin Gold’s portrayal of Billy brings his music to life once more.

Tickets are on sale from the Grand Opera House Box Office or online at www.goh.co.uk.