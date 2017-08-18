Robert Plant to play Ulster Hall

Robert Plant returns to the limelight with his new album Carry Fire and a string of tour dates that will see him perform at Belfast’s Ulster Hall on Saturday December 2 with tickets available from Friday August 25.

Carry Fire is the former Led Zeppelin rocker’s 11th solo album and first full-length release since 2014’s acclaimed ‘lullaby and...The Ceaseless Roar’ was produced by Robert at Top Cat studio in Box, Wiltshire with additional recordings at Real World and Rockfield studios.

As with ‘lullaby and...The Ceaseless Roar’, Robert is accompanied on his new album by the Sensational Space Shifters: John Baggott on keyboards, moog, loops and percussion, Justin Adams on guitar and snare drum, Dave Smith on bendir and tambourine and Liam “Skin” Tyson on dobro and guitar.

Robert Plant and the Space Shifters are also joined on the album by a number of special guests. Chrissie Hynde joins Robert on the duet Bluebirds Over The Mountain (written by rockabilly legend Ersel Hickey and later recorded by both Richie Valens and The Beach Boys), while Albanian cellist Redi Hasa performs on three tracks, as does Seth Lakeman on viola and fiddle.

Robert Plant and the band spent two years on the road together playing material from ‘lullaby and...The Ceaseless Roar’, their unique sound and vision ultimately evolving into something yet more creative and powerful.

Robert, who lived in Texas for a time before returning to England three years ago, together with his friends, presents the songs from Carry Fire on this new tour melding unusual rhythms with naturalism and smouldering power.

“It’s about intention,” says Robert. “I respect and relish my past works but each time I feel the trawl and incentive to create new work. I must mix old with new. Consequently, the whole impetus of the band has moved on its axis somewhat, the new sound and different space giving way to exciting and dramatic landscapes of mood, melody and instrumentation.”

Tickets to see Robert Plant go on sale Friday August 25 at 9am via Ticketmaster and the Ulster Hall box office. Visit www.ticketmaster.ie or call 0844 277 4455.