Robert Plant to play Ulster Hall

Led Zeppelin singer Robert Plant has announced that he will be performing at the Ulster Hall in Belfast on December 2, and tickets are on sale now.

The show comes hot on the heels of the release of his new album, Carry Fire, which is due to drop on October 13.

This is the singer-songwriter’s eleventh solo album and first full-length release since 2014’s acclaimed Lullaby and...The Ceaseless Roar, whihch he produced at Top Cat studio in Box, Wiltshire, with additional recordings at Real World and Rockfield studios.

As with Lullaby and...The Ceaseless Roar, Robert is accompanied by The Sensational Space Shifters: John Baggott on keyboards, moog, loops, percussion, drums, brass arrangement, t’bal, snare drum, slide guitar, piano, electric piano, bendir; Justin Adams on guitar, acoustic guitar, oud, E-bow quartet, percussion, snare drum, tambourine; Dave Smith on bendir, tambourine, djembe, drum kit; and Liam “Skin” Tyson on dobro, guitar, acoustic guitar, pedal steel, twelve-string.