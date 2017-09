Rocker Liam Gallagher's Belfast show has been upgraded "due to phenomenal demand".

The former Oasis frontman announced a show at the Ulster Hall as part of his headline solo tour back in August.

But his show has been moved to The SSE Arena in Belfast on Monday October 30th 2017.

Tickets on sale tomorrow at 10am from our Box Office on 028 9073 9074 and www.ticketmaster.ie



.