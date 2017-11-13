Rockers Iron Maiden to play SSE Arena on Legacy Of The Beast World Tour

Epic rockers Iron Maiden are set to play Belfast next year when they take to the road again with their Legacy Of The Beast world tour.

Their tour will open in Tallinn, Estonia on May 26 and finish at the o2 Arena, London on August 10.

The tour includes a date at The SSE Arena, Belfast on Thursday August 2nd. (Tickets go on sale Friday 24th November at 9am.)

The concept for the Legacy Of The Beast World Tour was inspired by Maiden’s mobile game and comic book of the same name and the stage set design will feature a number of different but interlocking “worlds” with a set list covering a large selection of Eighties material with a handful of surprises from later albums to add diversity.

Maiden manager Rod Smallwood said: "As our fans know, we’ve been following a particular touring cycle ever since Bruce and Adrian re-joined Maiden at the start of the millennium, alternating new album tours with “History/Hits” tours.

"We enjoy working this way for many reasons, not least because it gives the band a chance to play both new material and the older favourites which we know fans like to hear. It keeps things fresh, not just for the fans but for the band too.

“For this History/Hits tour we decided to base the theme around the Legacy Of The Beast name, which suits our purposes perfectly by giving us scope to get creative and have some fun, especially with Eddie! I don’t want to give too much away at the moment but we’re working on a number of different stage sets, all in keeping with the Maiden tradition and we hope to give our fans a fantastic experience when they come to see this very special show.”

Killswitch Engage will be Maiden’s Special Guest on headline European shows from May 26 to July 1 inclusive, and in the UK from July 31 to Aug 10 inclusive.

The SSE Arena, Belfast Box Office: Tel. 02890 739074

Book On Line: www.ssearenabelfast.com