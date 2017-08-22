Rockers Kasabian CANCEL headline Belfast gig at last minute

Rockers Kasabian cancelled their planned Belfast show on Tuesday night because of a 'last-minute illness'.

"It is with great regret, due to illness, we cannot perform at Custom House Belfast tonight," the band tweeted this evening.

The news was tweeted at 20:48, with the band expected to take to the stage at 21:00.

Custom House Square organisers issued a statement apologising for 'any inconvenience caused' and confirmed they are 'working at this minute on scheduling a new date for Belfast'.

"We will communicate with all ticket buyers via Ticketmaster and on the Custom House Square social media. Tickets will remain valid for the new date," they said.