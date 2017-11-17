Russell Watson sings from the heart in Belfast

Russell Watson - the UK’s all-time best-selling classical crossover artist – is set to play a special one night only concert at Belfast Waterfront on Wednesday December 6.

During this gig, Russell, also popularly known as ‘The Voice,’ will perform a stunning collection of best loved songs along with tracks from his new studio album, True Stories.

Captivating to watch and enchanting to listen to, Russell Watson continues to wow audiences with his enigmatic and entertaining live performances.

During his illustrious career to date he has sold millions of albums, sung in the world’s most celebrated concert halls and performed for the Queen, The Pope and two US Presidents.

Tickets for Russell Watson: Songs from the Heart are available at www.waterfront.co.uk.