Scottish songstress Barbara Dickson is back in Belfast

Renowned Scottish singer Barbara Dickson will be making a welcome return to Belfast when she performs at the Lyric Theatre this Sunday.

She will be touring with the immensely talented Nick Holland, who plays keyboards and sings.

Barbara’s interpretation of traditional music, married with 20th century songs and material from the theatre, is renowned and admired across the world.

At this upcoming Belfast gig, she and Nick will be joined by local singer-songwriter Anthony Toner, which the star admits she is excited about. He’ll also be touring with her as her guest across Ireland this year.

Anthony’s latest album Ink has had exceptional reviews since its recent release.

*For all the latest news on Barbara, log onto www.

barabaradickson.net