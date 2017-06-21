Security and sunshine great Glasto crowds

The gates to Glastonbury Festival have opened - with the weather hotter and security tighter than usual.

Temperatures at the 900-acre Somerset site had reached 23C (73.4F) by 8.30am and there was no sign of the infamous Glastonbury mud.

Forecasters have predicted it could reach 30C (86F) on Wednesday - making it the hottest day in the event’s history.

The festival, hosting a population of 200,000, is being headlined by Radiohead, Foo Fighters and Ed Sheeran.

Hollywood star Johnny Depp will make an appearance, while Labour leader Jeremy Corbyn is due to give a talk and introduce US rap duo Run The Jewels.

Police and festival organisers previously asked ticket-holders to pack light and warned that extra security checks would take place following recent attacks in London and Manchester.

Sniffer dogs at the entrance gate during the Glastonbury Festival at Worthy Farm in Pilton, Somerset. Pic: Ben Birchall/PA Wire

Anna Harris and Georgia Nightingale, both 25, from south London, set off at 1.30am and entered the gates at 8.10am.

Miss Harris, who has attended the festival for the past three years, said: “Security does seem stricter this year, they were checking bags.

“There were some checks but there are so many people and it is so hot. The queues were better than I thought they would be.”

Joe Stacey, 23, from Trowbridge, Wiltshire, set off at 3am.

People arriving for the Glastonbury Festival

He said: “Security was much tighter than it usually is. They were searching every single person. The queues were staggered too, we were separated into lines.”

His friend, Devoney Payne, 22, from Frome, Somerset, said: “Every person had their bag checked.

“There were police dogs and we saw a metal detector.”