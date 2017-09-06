Shane Filan looks forward to his return to Belfast

Loved by Westlife fans across the world, Shane Filan has now been out on his own as a solo performer for the last four years and he is still loving every minute of it.

The Irish singer will be rounding off his ‘Love Always’ tour at the Waterfront Hall in Belfast on October 22, giving his legions of local fans the opportunity to hear live versions of the love songs Shane has recorded for his new album.

Having been part of a band for so long, it took Shane a while to adjust to being a one man show but he is relishing the chance to entertain and get to know his fans.

“I feel like I am really settled into it now,” he explained. “The first show on my own was a weird experience being on stage without the lads but now it’s second nature, I am so used to it, This is my third solo tour now and it’s a lot of fun being on stage on my own. I am a lot more relaxed now.”

After Westlife split up in 2012 Shane decided to go it alone and released his first album ‘You and Me’ in 2013. He followed it up in 2015 with ‘Right Here’ and just last month he released his third album ‘Love Always’ which features some of his favourite, timeless love songs.

“The new album is a love songs collection,” explained Shane. “It is memories and songs I loved growing up. I love singing great songs and this album is full of those. The hardest thing was to narrow it down because there’s so many songs to choose from but I wanted to choose songs that meant something to me.”

Shane is delighted to be coming back to Belfast and is particularly thrilled that he will be ending his tour in the city. “The Waterfront is an amazing venue,” added Shane. “It is special to come back to Belfast and it is no accident that we are finishing the tour there, that’s what I wanted. I always look forward to coming to Belfast.”

Joining Shane on the road, multi-platinum Australian artist Guy Sebastian will make his UK & Ireland tour debut off the back of the release of his tenth studio album Conscious. Australia’s first ever Idol winner in 2003, Sebastian’s decade and a half long career has seen 42 Platinum and three Gold certifications, sold three million in combined sales with a string of arena tours.

Shane will be performing at Belfast’s Waterfront Hall on October 22 and tickets, priced £35.50. are on sale now from the Waterfront Box Office on 028 9033 4455 or online at www.waterfront.co.uk.