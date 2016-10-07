Search

Shania’s in line for a lifetime award

Shania Twain arrives at the 2011 CMT Music Awards in Nashville PIC: Charles Sykes

SHANIA TWAIN may be considered by Nashville traditionals as belonging more to the pop genre than mainstream country. But, later this month, she will become the first female recipient of the ‘Artist of a Lifetime’ award from the US Country Music Television (CMT) network.

