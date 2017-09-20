Shania Twain announces new UK and Ireland tour

Having stolen the show at Radio 2’s Live in Hyde Park earlier this month, multi-award winning Shania Twain has announced six UK and Ireland arena dates for autumn 2018 - the first time Shania has toured here in 13 years. Shania will play the SSE Arena Belfast on September 29, 2018.

With the imminent release of her new album ‘NOW’ and three decades into her storied career, Twain is at the top of her game. The new album contains the singles ‘Swingin’ With My Eyes Closed’ and the joyful lead track and radio mainstay ‘Life’s About to Get Good’. ‘NOW’ is the first time Shania has assumed the role of sole songwriter and co-producer.

Five-time Grammy award winner Shania’s hits include “Any Man of Mine,” “That Don’t Impress Me Much,” “You’re Still the One,” and “Man! I Feel Like A Woman!”. A reigning queen of country pop, she remains one of the top-selling female country artists with albums including her platinum selling 1993 debut Shania Twain, the double diamond-selling 1995 release, The Woman in Me, and Come on over, the best-selling studio album in Soundscan history by a female artist in any genre.

Following recent performances on Strictly Come Dancing and The One Show as well as the Radio 2 Breakfast Show with Chris Evans, Shania feels “its time to get back out there and give the music a chance to live a life!”

This will be Shania’s first UK and Ireland tour since 2004’s huge Up! string of shows.

Shania will play Glasgow, Manchester, Birmingham and Dublin before arriving in Belfast on September 29, 2018. She will then perform at London’s O2 Arena.

Tickets for Shania’s performance at Belfast’s SSE Arena go on sale on Friday September 29 via the SSE Arena box office (02890 739074 or www.seearenabelfast.com) or via Ticketmaster outlets nationwide (0844 277 4455 or www.ticketmaster.ie.