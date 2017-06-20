Sharon Osbourne is looking for talent not 'tits and ass' on this year's X Factor

X Factor judge Sharon Osbourne has said she is hoping to find "a fabulous girl that's got a great voice, no tits and ass" for the show this year.

Osbourne, 64, made the comments as the Liverpool auditions for this year's instalment of the ITV series got under way.

Nicole Scherzinger attending X Factor filming at the Titanic Hotel, Liverpool.

Talking about finding talent up north, she said she and her fellow judges – Simon Cowell, Louis Walsh and Nicole Scherzinger – were on the lookout for "just loads and loads of talent, that's what we want".

Asked if she had anything specific in mind she added: "I'm looking for a great girl… a fabulous girl that's got a great voice, no tits and ass, just somebody that's really talented."

The singing show has lowered the minimum audition age to 14 this year, in the hopes of finding talent such as Liam Payne, who was the same age when he auditioned as a solo artist in 2008.

Two years later Payne returned to the audition stage and was more successful when he was recruited as a member of One Direction.

Simon Cowell

Osbourne appeared to take subtle aim at Canadian pop star Justin Bieber, who found fame at a very young age after posting his singing videos on YouTube.

Asked if she was "hoping to maybe find somebody like that" she quipped: "God, I hope not!

"No, I'd like to find somebody yes who is young, but very grounded and actually knows what they are doing and knows how hard this business is and has a great work ethic.

"Somebody that's grounded but young."

The start date of the new series has not yet been confirmed, but Dermot O'Leary will return to front the popular show.