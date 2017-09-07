Shine announces blockbuster Techno night in old Telegraph building

Shine has announced it is set to host a night of major music at the old Telegraph building.

Located on the site of a beautiful 19th Century printing warehouse in Belfast’s City Centre, the Telegraph building will host a strictly limited season of musical and cultural events over the coming months.

Len Faki returns to Belfast following a memorable sold out headline show at The Limelight in 2016.

The former Belfast Telegraph newspaper printing press, once at the beating heart of the city’s industrial and cultural output, will be developed into a multi purpose venue for a broad range of cultural events, most notably hosting live music and world renowned DJs.

A representative explained: “Preserving the raw and authentic feel of this unique building - while appreciating it’s tremendous scale and historic significance - will be of paramount importance.

“That said, The Telegraph Building will soon house world class sound, lighting and AV infrastructure, with cutting edge customer facilities throughout, catered towards the widest possible variety of events.”

The series will kick off on Saturday 30th September with Shine, who host a blockbuster bill of local and international Techno artists ‘perfectly suited to the industrail backdrop of The Telegraph Building.’

Len Faki returns to Belfast following a memorable sold out headline show at The Limelight in 2016.

Joining him in the main print room is Blawan, the British producer who has just announced his first solo release of 2017 comes via his own Ternesc label, with local hero Phil Kieran providing the opening set.

Non-Plus Records head honco Boddika holds down the second space with support from Belfast duo Schmutz, upcoming Techno producer Kapoor and Manchester’s Meat Free resident Alice Woods.