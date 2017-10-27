Simon Cowell 'taken to hospital after fall'

Simon Cowell has been taken to hospital after falling down the stairs at his London home, according to reports.

According to The Sun, the X Factor boss was seen being transported from his house on a stretcher at around 8am on Friday morning and was wearing a neck brace.

According to a Press Association report, Cowell, 58, is thought to be in hospital undergoing tests and is in a stable condition.

A source told the newspaper: "It's been a scary morning. It was very early and Simon was going down his stairs to get some hot milk because he couldn't sleep.

"He fainted and is thought to have fallen down the stairs."

Cowell is due to appear on the first live show of the current series of The X Factor on Saturday evening.

Representatives for Cowell and The X Factor have been contacted.