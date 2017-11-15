Singer Joan Baez announces Belfast date

American folk singer and activist Joan Baez has announced that she will play the Waterfront Belfast on March 19, 2018 and Bord Gais Energy Theatre Dublin on March 21 and 22, as part of an extensive tour in conjunction with the release of a new studio album, her first since 2008’s Day After Tomorrow.

Joan Chandos Baez’s contemporary folk music often includes songs of protest or social justice. The artist has performed publicly for over 59 years, releasing over 30 albums. Fluent in Spanish and English, she has also recorded songs in at least six other languages. She is regarded as a folk singer, although her music has diversified since the counterculture days of the 1960s and now encompasses everything from folk rock and pop to country and gospel music. Although a songwriter herself, Baez generally interprets other composers’ work, having recorded songs by Bob Dylan, the Allman Brothers Band, the Beatles, Jackson Browne, Leonard Cohen, Woody Guthrie, Violeta Parra, The Rolling Stones, Pete Seeger, Paul Simon, Stevie Wonder and many others. In recent years, she has found success interpreting songs of modern songwriters such as Ryan Adams, Josh Ritter, Steve Earle and Natalie Merchant.

Speaking of her forthcoming tour, which will begin on March 2 in Stockholm, Sweden, Baez says: “While 2018 will be my last year of formal extended touring, I’m looking forward to being on the road with a beautiful new album about which I am truly proud. I welcome the opportunity to share this new music as well as longtime favourites with my audiences around the world.” The new as-yet-untitled album was produced by Joe Henry and will be released worldwide in late February 2018.

Baez’s career has spanned over 50 years during which she introduced Bob Dylan to the world in 1963, marched on the front lines of the Civil Rights movement with Martin Luther King, inspired Vaclav Havel to fight for a Czech Republic and continues to this day to stand passionately on behalf of causes she embraces. She is the recipient of many honours including the Recording Academy’s Lifetime Achievement Award and Amnesty International’s Ambassador of Conscience award.

