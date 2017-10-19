Songs from the road in Magherafelt and Belfast

Legendary documentary filmmaker John T Davis and singer songwriter RT Magee are teaming up to play two gigs this month. They are performing at the Town and Country Bar in Magherafelt on Thursday, 19

October and at The American Bar in Belfast on Saturday, 21 October. John, whose films include Shellshock Rock, Route 66, Power in the Blood and Hobo, recently released two critically acclaimed albums - Last Western Cowboy and Indigo Snow. Both are steeped in his experiences on the road in America and display the sure touch of a master story-teller. John’s whisky and honey vocals and western melodies will be accompanied by Kevin Mulligan’s evocative border guitar.

R T Magee is an accomplished musician whose ‘unpopular pop songs’ have been described as mixing the pop sensibilities of Orange Juice, Motown and the Undertones. RT spent several years in Manchester at the height of the Manchester scene rubbing shoulders with the likes of Martin Hannett of Joy Division and New Order fame. He is returning to the music scene having run the Experience Belfast walking tour in the

city for several years.

Although inspired by locations thousands of miles apart, the songs of both artists share certain similarities, as RT Magee explains: “Many of John’s songs relate to his time on the road in America. My songs are ‘road’ songs too, albeit a road that’s only two miles long in and around Belfast City Centre. If you walk around this city for any length of time you are bound to be inspired!”

Town and Country Bar, Magherafelt, October 19 and● American Bar, Belfast.

October 21.