Sound of Belfast festival programme launches

The Sound of Belfast festival coordinated by the Oh Yeah Music Centre, returns for a forth year, with a dedicated showcase for local artists. The programme includes a mix of live gigs and talks, awards, conferences and music industry days as well as community programming and special events.

The line-up incorporates the presentation of the Northern Ireland Music Prize which is awarded to a local musical artist for their most recent album. It will take place at the Mandela Hall on November 11 and also includes the presentation of an Oh Yeah Legend Award to Belfast-born Def Leppard guitarist Vivian Campbell, followed by a full live set with his band Last In Line. The evening will also feature performances from three of this year’s NI Music Prize nominees: Arborist, Joshua Burnside and Robocobra Quartet.

Other highlights across the week include the launch of Native, a music fair for local artists. As part of the festival there will also be an opportunity to get buy and your vinyl music signed by participating acts, plus there will be live music from artists including Jealous of The Birds and Duke Special.

Oh Yeah has been celebrating ten years across 2017 and on November 4 the centre will round things up with a dedicated party. Special guests from across the years will be announced throughout the month of October.

Over the ten days of the Sound of Belfast festival there will be events at nine Belfast venues including the Limelight, the Empire, the Sunflower Bar, Voodoo, the MAC and the Black Box. Gigs will feature more than 60 local acts comprising Ricky Warwick and Damon Johnson, The Bonnevilles, Sister Ghost, Strange New Places, Leah McFall, Callum Stewart, Rory Neillis, Civil Simian, Burning Codes, No Oil Paintings, ROE, Wood Burning Savages, Mongol Gentelmen’s Club, The Tragedy of Dr Hannigan, Empty Lungs and others.

The Breaking Into Music Youth Conference returns to assist young people seeking music and creative careers plus the Music Cities afternoon is back for continued discussion with local and UK industry professionals.

Charlotte Dryden, chief executive of Oh Yeah said: “Every year the highlight for us is the Northern Ireland Music Prize and the Oh Yeah Legend award which this year goes to Def Leppard guitarist Vivian Campbell. Every year we have 12 shortlisted albums by local artists and it’s a real opportunity for us to celebrate the best of local music. The list for the Northern Ireland Music Prize is looking really strong this year with music by the late Bap Kennedy, Arborists, Joshua Burnside, Hannah Peel and others. Vivian Campbell is the ultimate rock legend and we’re so looking forward to seeing him perform with his current band Last in Line.

“We’re also launching an event allowing people to buy music in vinyl which has been enjoying a real resurgence. We’ll have Duke Special playing at this. On the same night we’ll be celebrating ten years of the Oh Yeah Centre. There’s so much to look forward to.”

For more information visit www.soundofbelfast.com.