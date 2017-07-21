Spend festival season in the Hillsborough countryside

Summer has arrived and festival season is well and truly upon us.

And what better way to while away the summer days than at Sunflowerfest - a three day music and arts festival in the heart of the Hillsborough countryside.

As well as a vast array of musical entertainment, including Rubberbandits, who are headlining on the Saturday night, and festival circuit veterans King Kong Company, who are taking to the stage on the Sunday, there is also plenty of other entertainment for all the family.

Across the weekend illusionists, comedians, culinary experts, imbibers and even the infamous Twisted Sisters can all be caught at the new Heverlee Tent, an exciting new sponsorship with the Belgian brewers that promises the Sunflowerfest-faithful a truly unique experience inspired by the brand’s Belgian café culture.

This year’s theme is A Parallel Universe, and will allow you to partake in a plethora of art and science related activities and events over the course of the three days.

Sunflowerfest 2017 is also teaming up with the NI Science Festival, who will be bringing W5 to the festival along with lots of out of this world sci-fi treats.

Staying ‘rooted’ in their renowned ethos for self-care amongst the fans, drum circles, calisthenics, a sound healing spa, sweat lodge and even more uplifting attractions will take place in the festival’s renowned Bliss area, hosted by with Tonic Health and Wellness.

Sunflowerfest never fails to stay true to its family-friendly reputation, and is all set again this year to deliver a new KidzZone experience that includes both educational and interactive opportunities for young people to embrace the festival’s charm.

The festival’s charity partnership with RSPB promises families a chance to learn more about the world, while taking in the natural beauty of Tubby’s Farm, and circus skills, crafts and kid’s yoga will deliver a lasting experience for families.

Finally, food remains an important part of any festival, and at Sunflowerfest, revellers can enjoy a wide range of delicacies, including local favourite Boojum.

Tickets to Sunflowerfest can be purchased online at www.sunflowerfest.co.uk.