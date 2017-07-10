Status Quo's Rick Parfitt left UK estate worth £230,000 after debts and costs

Status Quo guitarist Rick Parfitt died with an estate in the UK worth just a few hundred thousand pounds.

The 68-year-old rocker's estate is valued at a little over half a million pounds, but after debts and costs amounts to £230,753, according to his will.

The veteran musician died on Christmas Eve after suffering a severe infection while in a Spanish hospital, which he had visited due to complications with a shoulder injury.

The will, signed just four days before his death last year, shows that his estate is divided between his third wife Lyndsay and his children.

Parfitt's rock'n'roll career spanned half a century, as he helped steer Status Quo into a role as one of the British rock scene's staple acts.

One of their hits, Rockin' All Over The World, became immortalised when it opened the historic 16-hour Live Aid concert at the old Wembley Stadium in July 1985 - a performance broadcast globally.

Rick Parfitt and Francis Rossi, founding members of Status Quo, with their OBEs

Parfitt had a series of health scares in his later years, undergoing a quadruple heart bypass in 1997 after doctors said he could die at any time following a hard-living lifestyle involving drink and drugs.

Even after the life-saving surgery, the guitarist said he would not become a "born-again Christian" and still enjoyed the "odd pint".

Parfitt married his third wife Lyndsay in 2006 and the pair had twins Tommy and Lily two years later.

The star, a father-of-four, was previously wed to Patty Beedon and Marietta Boeker, and all three women attended his funeral service in January.

The will, which gives Parfitt's address as Marbella, Spain, is one of 41 million stored and digitised by Iron Mountain on behalf of HM Courts & Tribunals Service.