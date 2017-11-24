Take a musical trip through Nashville with Outlaw Country

Join celebrated musicians Outlaw Country, as they take a trip through the Nashville songbook at the Island Arts Centre in Lisburn on Friday December 8 at 8pm.

The evening will feature the songs of Steve Earle, Guy Clarke, Townes Van Zandt, Willy Nelson, Ray Wylie Hubbard and John Prine. Attracting sell-out crowds at venues across Ireland, north and south, the band comprises musicians Barry Johnston on acoustic guitar, Rod Patterson on double bass and Ivan Gilliland on guitar and mandolin.

The group will regale audiences with classics such as LA Freeway, Hello in There, If If Needed You, Angel From Montgomery, and many more.

Tickets, priced £14, are available from www.islandartscentre.com or from the Box Office on 028 9250 9509.