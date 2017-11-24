Taylor Swift announces Dublin concert date

Following the release of Taylor Swift’s critically-acclaimed UK Number One album, reputation, the ten-time Grammy award winner has today announced her UK and Ireland dates for her next stadium tour.

The star will perform at Dublin’s Croke Park in Dublin on June 15 2018 with tickets on sale from Friday December 1.

Subscribers of TaylorSwift.com will have access to purchase tickets in advance beginning Wednesday November 29.

Taylor Swift’s critically acclaimed sixth studio album, reputation, topped iTunes album charts in 111 countries and debuted at Number One on the both the Official UK Albums Charts and the Billboard 200 album chart. Selling over 1.29 million copies in the US week of release, it is the highest selling album there this year. Taylor is the only artist in history to have four albums selling over one million copies in their first week of release in the US (2010’s Speak Now, 2012’s RED, 2014’s 1989 and 2017’s reputation).

Taylor Swift’s chart-topping first single, “Look What You Made Me Do,” from her sixth album, reputation, broke multiple records within hours of its release. With over 10 million streams, it is the most-streamed song in a one-day period ever, the lyric video for “Look What You Made Me Do” broke the standing record with over 19 million views, while the music video shattered the original most viewed video (28 million) record with 43.2 million views in only 24 hours.

Taylor is a ten-time Grammy winner, a singer, songwriter, musician and producer. She is the youngest person in history to win the music industry’s highest honour, the Grammy Award for Album of the Year and she is the first female solo artist to win this prestigious award twice. Rolling Stone listed Taylor as one of the 100 Greatest Songwriters of All Time. Time magazine has named her one the of the 100 Most Influential People in the world and one of only eight candidates for their most prestigious honour, 2014 Person of the Year. A Brit and Emmy award winner, Taylor is Billboard’s youngest-ever Woman of the Year and the only artist to have been awarded this honour twice.