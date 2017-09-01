The ‘King’ is back as Ben takes to the Belfast stage

It may be 40 years since the world said goodbye to the king of rock ‘n’ roll, but the memory of Elvis Presley and his music is still very much alive.

Now one of the world’s top Elvis tribute acts, Ben Portsmouth will be bringing the king back when his new show comes to the SSE Arena in Belfast on Saturday March 31, 2018.

Ben, a multi talented musician, singer and songwriter, has been a fan of the star since he was a young child. His father was an avid Elvis fan and Ben grew up on a diet of Elvis songs.

“My dad listened to Elvis in the car when I was a kid and it rubbed off on me,” he recalls. “I started playing the guitar at a young age and learning his songs.

“I started playing in pubs and clubs and was playing session guitar when I realised I would much rather be singing Elvis songs.”

Having honed his musical talent, Ben started his journey as an Elvis Tribute Artist in 2005 when he formed the Taking Care of Elvis band.

He looked like Elvis, sang like Elvis and had an on stage charisma that had audiences believing at times they were watching the King himself. This talent saw Ben rapidly rise through the ranks of Elvis Tribute Artists in the UK and Europe, and soon he also took over the King’s home town when he was crowned World Champion Elvis Tribute Artist in Memphis.

“I thought I was doing well, but I never thought they would give it to an Englishman,” said Ben. “I couldn’t believe it.

“I think as long as you do a good, respectful job, the fans will like you. I could sense the audience were feeling it and I really enjoyed it.”

Ben is looking forward to bringing his ultimate tribute act to Northern Ireland next year and is hoping the legion of Elvis fans here will love the show. “I have been in Belfast a few times before,” he continued. “It is a great venue and the audience there are fantastic.”

Ben’s triple octave vocal range and perfect pitch allows him to hit the most challenging high notes. His guitar virtuosity enables him to authentically recreate Elvis‘s 1968 comeback concert. There may have been only one Elvis, but Ben is the closest you will ever get in terms of the star’s looks, his singing voice and on stage charisma. Tickets, priced £35.50, £30.00, £27.50, are on sale now from the SSE Arena Box Office, online at www.ssearenabelfast.com, or from all usual Ticketmaster outlets.