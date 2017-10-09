The Rod Stewart Story comes to theatres across Northern Ireland

A brand new production, celebrating the incredible life and career of Rod Stewart, one of rock music’s greatest icons, from his humble beginnings through to worldwide superstardom is coming to theatres across Northern Ireland.

Featuring songs from the earlier part of Rod’s career, the first half of the show charts his rise to fame from his early days singing in the R’N’ B clubs of the 60’s through to worldwide success in the early 70’s.

It features songs from the earlier part of Rod’s career, including Handbags & Gladrags, In A Broken Dream, Stay With Me, Ooh La La, and Wear It Well. It will also include an unplugged section plus a stunning stage set, spectacular light show, background visuals, and stars Paul Metcalfe as Rod Stewart and features a fantastic live band.

Tickets are available now including Ulster Hall, Belfast.

Full list of shows:

Thursday, October 12: Burnavon Theatre (Cookstown)

Friday, October 13: Marketplace Theatre (Armagh)

Saturday, October 14: Ulster Hall (Belfast)

Sunday, October 15: An Grianan Theatre (Letterkenny)

Thursday, October 19: Civic Theatre (Tallaght)

Friday, October 20: Ardhowen Theatre (Enniskillen)

Saturday, October 21: Millennium Forum (Londonderry).