The Shires pull out of Harvest Festivali

Country music fans who are heading to the Harvest Festival this weekend will be disappointed to learn that The Shires have had to pull out at the last minute.

In a statement the country duo said they couldn’t perform this weekend in Westport and Enniskillen due to illness,

The band said: “It is with great regret we have to announce that due to illness The Shires are unable to play the shows this weekend at Harvest Festival.

“The band are so disappointed as they were looking forward to seeing all their fans in Westport and Enniskillen and performing at such a great event with so many of their UK, Irish and US Musician friends.”