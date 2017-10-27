Rock legends The Stranglers will be bringing their ‘Definitive Tour’ to Belfast next year, and tickets are on sale now.

The band have announced they will be playing the Ulster Hall on Saturday March 3, 2018.

With a career spanning four decades, The Stranglers are one of the most continuously successful bands to have emerged from the UK punk rock scene.

Their hits include Golden Brown, No More Heroes, Peaches and Always the Sun.

Headed up by Sunderland-born singer Baz Warne, the tour is set to coincide with the planned re-release of their first seven albums (six studio and one live) originally issued on the UA and EMI/Liberty labels.

The Stranglers continue to thrive on the live circuit, and their existing large and loyal fan base has swelled in recent years as new converts join the ranks following sell out shows and festival appearances.

For the 2018 UK tour, Therapy? will be their special guests. They made their breakthrough in 1994 with their multi hit-spawning album, Troublegum, which clocked up a million sales worldwide.

Tickets are on sale from www.

ulsterhall.co.uk, www.ticketmaster.ie, Katy’s Bar and Ticketmaster outlets nationwide.