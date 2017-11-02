The Vengaboys are back

For nearly 20 years they have brought their own unique parties to audiences worldwide, selling over 20 million singles and five million albums in the process, and now the Vengaboys have been announced as support for fellow 90’s icons Steps on their huge UK arena tour, which includes the SSE Arena in Belfast on November 14,

Emerging in 1998, the Vengaboys had back to back multi-platinum hits with We Like to Party!, Boom, Boom, Boom Boom!! and We’re Going to Ibiza, reaching the top of the charts in over 25 countries across the globe.

Over the next three years the Dutch group, consisting of D-Nice, Kim Sasabone, Ma’Donny and Robin Pors, were nominated for MTV Best Breakthrough of the Year, reached the top of the Billboard Dance Charts, and in 1999 were Holland’s most successful export that year, beating tulips, smokeable agricultural products and cheese.

Following a hiatus in 2002, the group reconvened in 2007 and have been embarking on their #NonstopWorldTour ever since, still partying just as hard all these years on, racking up over 1.7 millions plays on Spotify every month.

The Vengaboys (with their Vengabus in tow), will now support Steps on their huge UK tour dates throughout November and December, bringing the Venga Party across the nation for a spectacular 90’s renaissance, ahead of new music planned for next year.

On performing with Steps and bringing their shows to the UK, D-Nice says: “The Vengaboys story is a total adventure. It takes us around the world in an unstoppable fun-fest. And we’re loving our Nonstop World Tour.”

Tickets are on sale from all usual Ticketmaster outlets and online at www.ticketmaster.ie.