The X Factor Live Tour announces it will kick off in Belfast

The X Factor Live Tour 2018 kicks off in Belfast on February 16 and Dublin on February 17 - then will travel across the UK, visiting Birmingham, Bournemouth, Brighton, Cardiff, Leeds, Liverpool, London, Manchester, Newcastle, Nottingham and Sheffield.

Tickets go on sale from Friday, October 13 at 10am.

The announcement comes as X Factor digital host, Becca Dudley, will be on the road with the contestants and presenting the tour competition each night. And at the end of each show, the audience will then become the judges – and choose the winner!

The X Factor Live Tour has thrilled more than three million people since it began 13 years ago, making it one of the UK’s most successful annual arena tours.

Visit ticketmaster.ie to book online.

THE X FACTOR LIVE TOUR 2018 DATES:

Show Date Venue

Friday 16 February Belfast The SSE Arena

Saturday 17 February Dublin 3 Arena

Monday 19 February Cardiff Motorpoint Arena

Tuesday 20 February Manchester Arena

Thursday 22 February Newcastle Metro Radio Arena

Friday 23 February Nottingham Motorpoint Arena

Saturday 24 February London SSE Arena (matinee & evening)

Sunday 25 February Birmingham Genting Arena (matinee)

Tuesday 27 February Bournemouth BIA

Wednesday 28 February Liverpool Echo Arena

Thursday 01 March Glasgow Hydro Arena

Friday 02 March Sheffield FlyDSA Arena

Saturday 03 March Leeds First Direct Arena

Sunday 04 March Brighton Centre