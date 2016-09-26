This is the one: Stone Roses announce Belfast show

Iconic Manchester band The Stone Roses will play the SSE Arena next year.

The indie kings will play the SSE Arena on June 13 with tickets set to go on sale on Friday (September 30) at 9:30am.

They played to over 240,000 people across four sold out nights at Manchester Etihad stadium in the summer, as well as a sold out show at New York’s Madison Square Garden.

2017 dates as follows: Tuesday, June 13: Belfast, SSE Arena; Saturday, June 17, London, Wembley Stadium (connected by EE); Saturday, June 24, Glasgow, Hampden Park.

The SSE Arena, Belfast Box Office: Tel. 02890 739074. Book online: www.ssearenabelfast.com. Ticketmaster: In person: From 100 Ticketmaster Outlets Nationwide . By Telephone (24 Hour): 0844 277 44 55 (ROL: 0818 719300). Book online: www.ticketmaster.ie

Tickets limited to four tickets per person