Top local music acts perform at Portico in Portaferry

Northern Irish family band Saffyre, comprising of sisters Shauneen and Maria and cousin Emma, are delighted to be playing an intimate gig at Portico in Portaferry tomorrow, Saturday, at 7.30pm.

The girls will be performing as part of an exciting new series of traditional and folk music events, the Lough Lively sessions, which will feature top Northern Irish musical talent. Saffyre grew up in a large family where music and singing was a huge part of their lives and were influenced by country, folk, pop, blues, Irish trad and rock. The melodies and harmonies that are signature to the Saffyre sound are a culmination of these influences, and the three-part harmony they have honed and perfected over years of recording and live performance. After several releases in Northern Ireland, the girls travelled to Florida to work with Grammy Award winning producer Jim Jonsin, who co-wrote and produced the girls’ current release, Run For Your Life. As well as Saffyre, other performing acts at the Lough Lively Sessions have included The 4 of Us, Emerald Armada,and Rapparees.

Speaking about monthly event, Ards and North Down Borough Council’s arts and heritage manager Emily Crawford said: “We are delighted to present this eclectic new music series in Portaferry in partnership with Portico. The beautiful venue in the heart of Portaferry is a super location to see some of Northern Ireland’s best live acts.

“The programme stays true to the cultural roots of the area.”

Tickets are on sale now for £10. For further information or for bookings, visit www.visitardsandnorthdown.com or www.porticoards.com