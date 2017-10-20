Ulster Orchestra kicks off Pops concerts

Belfast Waterfront is the new home for the Ulster Orchestra’s hotly anticipated Pops concert series which kicks off this Saturday (October 21), celebrating the musical brilliance of legendary composer John Williams.

I Love the Movies promises an evening that’s out of this world and features some of the most iconic film themes ever written, including Star Wars, Indiana Jones, Harry Potter, E.T. and more. Look out for a special appearance by Darth Vader and his Stormtroopers,

But that’s not all on offer this season. Enjoy the ultimate Burns night celebration on January 27 in the company of Scottish traditional music legends Phil Cunningham and Aly Bain, along with dancing, singing, pipes and poetry; all in association with the Ulster-Scots Agency.

Love musical theatre? Let the Orchestra take you to the West End and beyond on February 17 with songs from musical favourites such as West Side Story, Phantom of the Opera, The Lion King and the timeless classic, Singin’ in the Rain. Performed by acclaimed West End stars and Belfast Philharmonic Choir, you’ll not want to miss this moment of musical magic!

Want the ultimate ABBA experience? For the first time, the Ulster Orchestra has teamed up with the fantastic Capitol Voices, transforming the Waterfront into a glittering 70s disco on April 21. Voulez-Vous, Mamma Mia and The Winner Takes It All are just some of the songs on this playlist that will guarantee a Super Trouper night to remember. And the music won’t stop there as there’s a special VIP package available, which includes an Aftershow 70s disco in Arc Brasserie.

Book tickets now for these glittering nights of orchestral music online at www.ulsterorchestra.org.uk and by calling 028 9033 4455.