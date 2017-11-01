Wall of class: Liam Gallagher’s Supersonic return to Belfast

Liam Gallagher is a man comfortable in his own skin. He stands proud, chin up to the mic, arms behind his back, greeted by thousands of expectant fans.

Eight years on from the sorry demise of Oasis (and post-Beady Eye), the Manchester icon is back and Belfast’s sold-out SSE Arena positively erupts as the first chords of Rock ’n’ Roll Star reverberate. It’s high-octane, it sets the tone and it ticks every box for the die-hards. Most of all, it’s loud. Very loud.

Liam’s triumphant return with his huge-selling solo debut ‘As You Were’ has won him critical acclaim. No wonder. More than a few of his new songs - ‘Wall of Glass’ and ‘For What It’s Worth’ - would sit comfortably in the Oasis back catalogue.

He’s riding the crest of a wave and his unmistakable no-nonsense swagger shows no sign of wearing off any time soon. And if Monday night’s brilliant show is anything to go by, there’s more to come from him.

The aforementioned standout new tracks are sandwiched between ‘Greedy Soul’ and ‘Bold’ before classics ‘Some Might Say’ and ‘Slide Away’ almost take the roof off. The mix of old and new is on point and atmosphere’s electric.

‘I’m Outta Time’ and ‘Be Here Now’ are the surprise packages but it’s ‘Cigarettes and Alcohol’ and ‘Supersonic’ which really light the touch paper before the night closes with an stripped back version of ‘Live Forever’.

Word to the wise: if you haven’t already, you might just want to make sure you get your hands on tickets for Belsonic. Roll on, June.