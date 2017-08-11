Warm tributes to ‘one of the greatest voices’

Nashville stars have lined up to pay fulsome tribute to ‘Rhinestone Cowboy’ Glen Campbell, who died this week from Alzheimer’s disease, aged 81.

In an illustrious 60-year career, Arkansas-born Campbell reached iconic global status as an accomplished singer/guitarist whose chart-topping recordings crossed the country and pop genre. He was also a movie star, joining John Wayne in classic Western ‘True Grit’.

On Tuesday, Glen Campbell’s family shared the sad news that he had died after a long struggle with Alzheimer’s. “It is with the heaviest of hearts we announce the passing of Glen Travis Campbell, aged 81” was the post. Daughter Ashley posted a poignant photo of her dad. There was was instant response in US country circles to a legend, who, influenced by his wife of 34 years Kim, had become a “Born-Again Christian”.

Dolly Parton said: “Glen Campbell was special because he was so gifted. He was one of the greatest voices of all time”. Tim McGraw Tweeted: “Songs, songs, songs. In a world of good stuff, Glen’s was great”. Carrie Underwood said: “Country music has lost a legend. Greatest all-round talent ever in country music”. Brad Paisley said: “Thank you Glen for the artistry, grace and class you brought to country music”. Kenny Rogers said:✔”So very sorry to hear this. Glen was such a talent, great guy”. Lee Greenwood said: “There has never been an artiste who had more talent”. Alan Jackson ✔said: ”I owe Glen my gratitude; he was my first contact in Nashville. This led me down the path me to where I am today”.

Away from country, Glen played guitar on Elvis Presley’s Viva Las Vegas and recordings by the Beach Boys, Everly Brothers, Frank Sinatra, Dean Martin, Nat King Cole and Merle Haggard. Glen won four Grammy awards for Gentle On My Mind and By the Time I Get To Phoenix. Other hits were Galveston, Wichita Lineman, Rhinestone Cowboy, Southern Nights, and Try A Little Kindness.

Glen, of Scots ancestry and profient at playing the bagpipes, was a superb artiste whose rich, engaging musical legacy lives on.