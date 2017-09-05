Watch Lisburn girl’s X Factor audition that wowed the judges

A 21-year-old Lisburn girl has made it through to the next stage of X Factor after impressing judges with her audition.

Poundland shop assistant, Rwanda Shaw wowed the judges on Saturday’s episode of the hit ITV show, with her performance of ‘You Got The Love.’

All four of them were impressed and gave her a pass through to the Bootcamp stage of the popular show.

She received high praise from judge Nicole Scherzinger who said: “You have an awesome voice, “You’re gorgeous and you have so much potential.”

While Simon Cowell added: “You’re good” before giving Rwanda her first ‘yes’ followed by Louis Walsh, Sharon Osbourne and Nicole all voting her through.

Speaking to the Ulster Star, Rwanda said: “Once I got into the room that’s when the nerves kicked in a little bit, but the leading up to it was fine.

“Since the show aired, my phone has going been non-stop, I have lots of support from people in Lisburn. Even people from Africa have contacted me because of my name.

“I wasn’t allowed to say anything, I had to pretend I wasn’t on it, right up until it being aired, Only my family knew about it.”

Let’s hope the local girl continues to impress and gets through the next stage of the competition.