WATCH: Sir Rod Stewart enjoys son Liam’s GB strike in Belfast

Sir Rod Stewart could not hide his pride after his son Liam scored his first goal for Great Britain in the 5-1 World Championship Division One Group B victory over Estonia in Belfast.

Liam scored nine goals and added 11 assists last season, his first in the UK for Coventry Blaze after a brief spell in American professional ice hockey with the Alaska Aces.

And Stewart posted a video on his Facebook and Instagram pages of him watching the goal from the BBC, enthusiastically saying “my boy!” as Liam scored alongside the message: “Great Britain thrash Estonia 5-1 in Belfast, with my boy Liam scoring his first International goal!! It brought a tear to my eye, so proud!!”