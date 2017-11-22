Westlife’s Mark Feehily returns with Christmas album

Mark Feehily, the multi-Brit Award-winning star, who notched up 14 number one hit records as one of Westlife’s lead vocalists is set to provide the soundtrack to Christmas with the release of his new festive album aptly titled Christmas. To celebrate the release of the new album, Mark will perform a limited number of Christmas Unplugged Shows around the UK and Ireland including a Belfast date at the Empire Music Hall on December 18.

The release sees Mark return to the music spotlight after a two-year absence. The album, a collection of classic Christmas favourites, will remind fans of the ‘Flying Without Wings’ singer’s vocal brilliance and delight new audiences with his unique takes on timeless songs.

Tracks on the album include a moving cover of Joni Mitchell’s ‘River’ and an uplifting version of Otis Redding’s ‘Merry Christmas Baby’ as well as Mark’s own versions of ‘Have Yourself a Merry Little Christmas’ and Mariah Carey’s ‘Miss You Most (at Christmas Time)’.

Mark’s music comeback is long overdue. He was widely regarded as ‘the voice’ in Westlife, and his stunning and soulful performance on this album will only help to confirm that while boybands fade, talent lives on.

Mark says of the album: “Christmas has always been my favourite time of the year so naturally it’s been a dream of mine to make this album. It’s been fantastic being back in the studio to cover wonderful songs and make them my own. I’ve had incredible feedback, particularly about River and Merry Christmas Baby. I’m looking forward to giving something back to fans. This is what the album is all about. It is a bit of my own Christmas gift to them.”

Christmas will be released on December 1.

Tickets for Mark Feehily Christmas Unplugged go on sale Friday November 24 at 9am via Ticketmaster outlets nationwide.