Young Oasis fan from Co Down meets idol Liam Gallagher at second time of asking

Having been initially escorted away from Liam Gallagher by the former Oasis frontman’s bodyguard after angering the singer, a teenager from Co Down ended up ‘best of friends’ with his idol.

On Tuesday afternoon Liam Gallagher was in the cocktail bar of the Merchant Hotel following his gig in the SSE Arena the previous evening.

The singer was with his girlfriend Debbie Gwyther and his brother Paul when he was spotted by fan Gerard O’Hare.

The 16-year-old pupil of St Malachy’s High School in Castlewellan said he had been in the bar studying when it registered that he was in the company of one his music idols.

He explained that he approached Liam and they chatted for a short time before his actions annoyed Liam’s entourage.

Gerard explained: “I was filming the conversation on my phone so I could show it to my friends and my brothers who are massive fans. Liam thought I was a reporter and I told him I was only 16, I couldn’t be a reporter.

“His girlfriend got annoyed and Liam did too and asked me to go away.

“I went back to where I’d been sitting and they were obviously still annoyed at me because they thought I was a reporter. His bouncer came over and asked me to leave the bar.”

Gerard went on: “I was gutted. I didn’t want to leave it like that. After a while I went back to the bar and asked if Liam was still there. I was told he was out having a smoke.

“I spoke to him and apologised over and over for filming him on my phone.

“He gave me a big hug and we started chatting again. I’m so glad because I thought I’d never be able to listen to Oasis or Liam Gallagher again if we’d ended up on bad terms.”

Gerard said their main topic of conversation was their shared love of John Lennon, while Liam was also interested in the opinions of a 16-year-old on the world today and music in general.

The 16-year-old, who was not able to get a ticket for Monday night’s show, said he would definitely be going to Liam’s headline performance at Belsonic next summer.

He promised not to film any of it on his phone.