National Hunt action returns to Down Royal next month in association with Musgrave NI.

The Musgrave NI Race Evening will take place on Friday, September 1.

Gates open at 2:30pm, with racing action set to start shortly after 4.30pm.

Entrance tickets are priced at £10, concession tickets are £8 and children under 16 receive free admission. Tickets can be purchased online at www.downroyal.com or by calling the office on 028 9262 1256. Alternatively, entrance tickets will be available at the turnstiles on the day.

Meanwhile, Down Royal’s new French Village BBQ Packs, priced £22 each, will be available for the event.

The pack includes:

• Entrance to the racecourse

• A pint of Tennents

• A £5 matched bet with Sean Graham or Pat O’Hare

• Racecard

• Marquee access

• BBQ Option from French Village.

Please note, all ‘Pint and Punt Packs’ must be purchased in advance.

For further information call the office on 028 9262 1256 or email info@downroyal.com