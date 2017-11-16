Peter Kay announces Belfast date

Comedian Peter Kay has announced a return to standup with his first live tour in eight years which will arrive at Belfast’s SSE Arena in Belfast on Sunday January 13 and Monday January 14, 2018. Tickets for the show go on sale on Sunday November 19 at 10am via the SSE Arena box office and Ticketmaster outlets.

One of Britain’s best loved comedians, Kay’s last tour in 2010 still officially ranks with the ‘Guinness Book of World Records’ as the biggest selling comedy tour of all time, played to over 1.2 million people.

Why is Kay returning to standup now?

Peter says: “I really miss it. As terrifying as it is, when it works there’s nothing more fun and exciting. Plus, a lot has happened in the last eight years, with Trump, Twitter and my Nan getting her front bush trimmed at the age of 96. I can’t wait to get back up on stage.”

Peter Kay’s new stand up tour begins in April 2018 in Birmingham and visits all major UK and Ireland arenas right through to 2019.

For tickets contact the SSE Arena box office on 02890 739074 or visit www.ssearenabelfast.com. Tickets also available from Ticketmaster outlets nationwide - call the 24 hour hotline on 0844 277 4455 or visit www.ticketmaster.ie.