Popular food fair returns to Northern Ireland next week - and it’s dog friendly

Speciality Food Fair is set to return to the picturesque parkland setting of Moira Demesne on Saturday, August 12.

Organisers of the annual event, which has grown to be a highlight on the calendar of local foodies, have confirmed a packed line-up with a diverse mix of primary and artisan food producers taking part alongside live cooking demos, interactive children’s activities, and more scheduled for this year’s event.

Guests can look forward to tucking into sweet and savoury treats.

Building on previous years’ successes, this year’s Speciality Food Fair will return bigger and better than before, with over 40 primary and artisan producers confirmed.

Particular attention has been paid to the mouth-watering street food - allowing for al fresco dining - if the weather picks up!

There will be something to suit all tastes, with brunch dishes, speciality burgers, ramen, gourmet grilled cheese and vegan street food being just some of the choices on the menu.

Each year the event sees greater focus on provenance and this year, local growers who are excelling at producing head-turning blooms and mouth-watering produce in our back yards, will be celebrated.

4 year old Teegan Coates and her sister Minnie Mahood, 1, celebrate the announcement of the third Speciality Food Fair Moira.

The demo kitchen will be buzzing with various sessions on current food trends including a Q&A session with the renowned and entertaining food critic Charles Campion, who is returning after enjoying his visit last year.

Hands-on workshops in planting and growing will appeal to all ages, and – of course – the popular Café Bar will make its return for a place in the shade to enjoy a tea, coffee, beer or prosecco, among other treats.

The offering will also cater for those with special dietary requirements including gluten free, vegetarian and vegan options.

Understanding that Moira is a village that loves its four-legged friends, a unique dog walking service and watering station has been brought on board, which will offer the opportunity for professional walks and a drink while owners enjoy the Speciality Food Fair.

Shoppers will be given the chance to stock up on fresh food and larder essentials and interact with local artisans who can recommend food pairings and share some tips.

Guests can look forward to tucking into sweet and savoury treats including speciality meats, organic vegetables, artisan cheese, bread and cakes, jams, chutneys, vinegars, chocolates, other speciality foods from award-winning suppliers like Abernethy Butter, Long Meadow Cider, Passion Preserved, Ispini Charcuterie, Castlescreen Farm’s Dexter beef, and Mike’s Fancy Cheese selection of raw milk cheeses, to name a few.

For more information visit facebook.com/foodfairmoira or follow the Speciality Food Fair Moira on Twitter and Instagram @FoodFairMoira.

