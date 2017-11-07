The Blame Game’s Colin Murphy announces NI ‘Bald Ambition’ tour

1992 was an iconic year for Northern Ireland, Crazy Prices was still the best place to buy fruit and veg, Downpatrick indie band Ash formed, and a newly graduated Daniel Craig emerged as an actor.

That same year an ambitious blondish man, also from Downpatrick pursued his dream of becoming a comedian, that man was Colin Murphy.

25 years later, the slightly less blondish Colin Murphy is still hitting the road, this time for his Bald Ambition Tour, performing 14 shows across Northern Ireland from January 6 – March 24.

Known for his role as resident panellist on the BBC Northern Ireland comedy show, The Blame Game, Colin will be making the humdrum fun on everything from 21st century sex to being pitied by the homeless.

Colin comments, “The best thing about doing something for long enough, is finding out you were right all along.

“With this new tour it’s honestly the first time in a long time I’ve been really, really looking forward to getting out on the road.”

Colin started out his stand-up career as a compere at the Queen’s University Belfast Comedy Club Night, and subsequently began touring venues across the world from Montreal to Melbourne, and Beijing to Ballybofey.

In 1998 Colin Murphy featured in the cult classic Divorcing Jack, followed by appearances on RTE’s The Panel.

Colin has also developed programmes for RTE, including hosting & co-writing the surreal clip show Blizzard of Odd and the mockumentary series, The Unbelievable Truth.

Unfortunately, it was announced later this year that Queen’s Comedy Club, where he emerged as a comedian and hosted for the Club a quarter of a century ago, will finally close its doors at Queen’s Students’ Union in March 2018.

Back in Belfast Colin makes regular appearances as the compere for the Empire Comedy night ‘Empire Laughs Back.’

Colin is also currently filming the 11th series of the award-winning Blame Game, “The Blame Game is a joy to do. Anyone who has been in the studio audience for a recording knows how much good stuff doesn’t make it into the final edit, mostly due to taste and decency and legal reasons in fairness.

“In fact that’s mostly the stuff I’ll be doing on the tour.”

Colin kicks off The Bald Ambition Tour at the Strule Arts Centre Omagh on January 6, with a Belfast performance at the Waterfront on March 9.

See below for a full list of performances. Visit thatcolinmurphy.com for more information and on Facebook. To follow Colin on Twitter go to @thatcolinmurphy.

Tour Dates

6th Jan – Omagh Strule Arts Centre

12th Jan – Antrim Courthouse Theatre

20th Jan – Monaghan Garage Theatre

10th Feb – Strabane Alley Theatre

22nd Feb – Coleraine Riverside Theatre

23rd Feb – Enniskillen Ardhowen

24th Feb – Letterkenny An Grianan

2nd March – Cookstown Burnavon

3rd March – Lisburn Island Arts Centre

9th March – Belfast Waterfront Studio

15thMarch – Newtownabbey Theatre at Mill

16th March – Derry Millennium Forum

23rd March – Belfast Waterfront Studio

24th March – Armagh Marketplace

Ticket prices from £16 – prices vary per venue

Support act – Mary Flannigan