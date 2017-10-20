A beautiful reflection of the life of Carole King

The smash hit show Beautiful - The Carole King Musical will be performed at the Grand Opera House in Belfast next week.

Opening this Tuesday (October 24) and running until next Saturday, it will relate the story of of the life of American singer and composer Carole King.

Kane Oliver Parry, who plays Carole King's husband Gerry Goffin in the smash hit musical Beautiful, which is coming to the Grand Opera House on October 24

Audiences will hear how this very ordinary girl, with an extraordinary talent, fought her way into the record business as a teenager, selling her first hit, Will You Love Me Tomorrow, when she was just 17.

By the time she was in her 20s, she had got married and was enjoying a flourishing career, writing hits for some of the biggest rock ‘n’ roll names in the world, such as Aretha Franklin, The Monkees, The Drifters, and The Shirelles.

But it wasn’t until her personal life actually began to crack that she finally managed to find her true voice.

Beautiful tells the inspiring true story of King’s remarkable rise to stardom, from being part of a hit songwriting team with her husband Gerry Goffin, to her relationship with fellow writers and best friends Cynthia Weil and Barry Mann, to ultimately becoming one of the most successful solo acts in popular music history.

Along the way, she wrote the soundtrack to a generation, with countless classics such as You Make Me Feel Like a Natural Woman, Take Good Care of My Baby, You’ve Got a Friend, So Far Away, It Might As Well Rain Until September, Up on the Roof, and Locomotion.

Kane Oliver Parry steps into the role of Gerry Goffin, Carole’s husband and songwriting partner, and he told Guide reporter Julie Ann Spence that it’s a challenging role in a show he is certain Ulster audiences are sure to love.

“Carole grew up in Brooklyn and her mother and father divorced when she was a teenager,” says Kane. “She really struggled so she began writing at a very young age.

“She was very confident, intelligent and she knew she was good at what she did. She met Gerry, who became her first husband, and they started producing lots of hits.

“It was only later that Carole began to sing, She was always a writer but the songs meant more to her when she sang them herself.

“She absolutely loved Gerry and did until he died in 2014. She would have done anything for him, but he was struggling with mental health issues.

“Even when they were writing number one hits they only got $25 a song so they didn’t have a lot of money.”

Kane reveals that the moment he read the script, he wanted the role.

“It’s a rollercoaster of a musical,” he admits.

“It’s happy to a certain extent, but it certainly makes you think. Everyone finds something they can relate to and the audience are all dancing and singing along at the end.”

The show has been on tour for six weeks and has been a huge success, selling out venues across the country.

“It has been so well received,” says Kane, adding that he was looking forward to coming back to perform in Belfast.

The last time he was in Northern Ireland he was touring with We Will Rock You.

He’s confident that his upcoming visit will incorporate a few outings around the Province, “doing all the touristy things and having a few pints of Guinness.”

The curtain goes up each evening at 7.30pm, with matinees on Wednesday and Thursday at 2pm and on Saturday at 2.30pm.

Tickets are on sale from the Opera House Box Office on 9024 1919 or online at www.goh.co.uk.