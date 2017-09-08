Beckett-inspired drama by playwright Jane Coyle

nAfter its successful premiere at the 2017 Cathedral Quarter Arts Festival in May, Jane Coyle’s Beckett-inspired new play Both Sides is now on tour.

This intriguing double-sided drama comprises two interlocking monologues, entitled Me Here, Me and Before Before. They are set respectively in Paris and Nice.

In the first, a young woman sits in a Paris café, watching the life of the street unfold. Everyday incidents seem unremarkable, until viewed through the prism of Beckett’s vision, at which point troubling stories emerge.

In the second piece, a once-beautiful middle-aged woman takes up her usual seat at a bar in the old town of Nice. She looks back ruefully on an eventful life, which began with an impetuous decision to leave Belfast in her youth. She recalls a painful loss which continues to haunt her. The spirit of Beckett looms large.

The piece is directed by Rhiann Jeffrey of Prime Cut Productions.

Writer Jane Coyle is an arts journalist, critic and playwright who studied at the Sorbonne in Paris and has lived and worked in Paris and Nice.

“Me Here, Me was written as a stand-alone piece. I hadn’t intended to write a companion monologue but slowly another voice found its way into my head,” says Coyle. “The title Before Before echoes a line from the first piece and shifts the focus onto a woman from Belfast, who has lived a colourful life in France for many years.”

Both Sides will be staged tonight (September 8) at the Duncairn Centre, Belfast, and Down County Museum, Saturday September 9

downcountymuseum.com).