Belfast’s Grand Opera House raise £17,000 for Mencap

Belfast’s Grand Opera House staff and customers have raised £17,000 for the Theatre’s charity partner, Mencap, over the past two years.

The partnership has seen staff from across the Theatre take part in a range of fundraising and volunteering activities for Northern Ireland’s leading learning disability charity.

Fiona McCann, Corporate Fundraising Manager for Mencap in Northern Ireland, said: “We would like to thank the Grand Opera House for their amazing support and commitment to Mencap throughout their time as our official charity partner. The Grand Opera House has worked tirelessly to raise much-needed funds for Mencap through a series of creative activities. This included taking part in the Deep RiverRock Belfast City Marathon, organising staff coffee mornings, ongoing bucket collections, and some of the team even conquered their fears through a fundraising sky dive!

“All money raised by the Grand Opera House will allow us to enhance and grow our services to people with a learning disability and their families in Northern Ireland.”

Ian Wilson, Grand Opera House chief executive said: “Our fantastic partnership with Mencap over the past two years has been hugely successful and we are very proud to have worked with the charity, which delivers services across Northern Ireland. Our customers and my colleagues have been wonderful in their support of the partnership and I would like to thank all those who contributed to the amount raised for their generosity.”