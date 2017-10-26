‘Bette’ you’re gonna love an evening with Miss M

A funny, irreverent and music filled tribute to Hollywood actor and singer Bette Middler entitled The Divine Miss M will arrive at the Island Arts Centre in Lisburn on November 16.

Bette Midler’s status is legendary. During her long career she has scooped three Grammy Awards, four Golden Globes, three Emmy Awards, a Tony Award, and has been nominated for two Academy Awards.

Written by Felicity McCall and directed by Kieran Griffiths, this show features the Orla Mullen as Miss M. The play is an intimate look at Bette’s life through story and song.

“She’s feisty, she’s naughty and she’s got a voice full to the brim with character and beauty,” says director Kieran Griffiths of the Hollywood favourite.

“Join us for an intimate look at Bette’s life, loves and laughs through story and song - we Bette you’re gonna love it.”

Featuring favourite numbers including From A Distance, I Think It’s Going To Rain Today, The Rose, I Put A Spell On You, In My Life, Boogie Woogie Bugle Boy, Hello In There and The Wind Beneath My Wings the play received standing ovations when it premiered at the Playhouse, Londonderry earlier this year.

Spotlight Prize nominee Orla Mullan’s screen credits include The Fall Season 2 (BBC), Emmerdale (ITV), Peter Kay’s Britain’s Got the Pop Factor (Channel 4), and I’d Do Anything (BBC). Her theatre credits include work with Maxim Theatre, Stockholm, West Yorkshire Playhouse The Landor, London and Welsh National Opera.

Felicity McCall is a freelance writer with five screenplay credits for film and television.

Tickets from the Island Arts Centre Lisburn box office on 02892 509 254 or visit www.islandartscentre.com.