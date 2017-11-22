Catch Peter Pan panto at the Grand Opera House

May McFettridge and the cast of Pater Pan fly in to the Grand Opera House to begin rehearsals for this year’s panto. Peter Pan is on course to be Northern Ireland’s most successful pantomime ever with 70,000 tickets already booked ahead of opening night on Saturday December 2.

Celebrating her 28th consecutive year of pantomime at the Grand Opera House, May McFettridge will lead the star-studded cast as Mrs Smee. May will star alongside Coronation Street’s Claire King as the Magical Mermaid, double Olivier award-winning David Bedella as Captain Hook, Paddy Jenkins as Hook’s right hand man Smee, Britain’s Got Talent funny man Paul Burling as Starkey, with Northern Ireland’s own Mikey Jay-Heath playing the title role of Peter Pan.

Also returning this year is official sponsor and ice cream supplier to the venue, Dale Farm. The company’s mascot, Bella was on hand to serve up ice cream ensuring the cast kept their cool throughout rehearsals.

Caroline Martin, head of marketing at Dale Farm said: “Dale Farm is delighted to sponsor Northern Ireland’s biggest panto for the second year running. The pantomime brings so much enjoyment to families from across Northern Ireland and we are proud that Dale Farm plays a starring role in this festive tradition. We thoroughly enjoyed being here for the rehearsal and it is great to see the cast getting off to flying start. The clock is ticking so make sure and get your tickets – and don’t forget your Dale Farm ice-cream at the interval.”

Jonathan Kiley, executive producer and director of Peter Pan, said: “I am delighted to be back for this year’s Grand Opera House high-flying pantomime, Peter Pan. With May leading a sensational cast, Peter Pan will take Belfast audiences to the high seas with plenty of laughs, boos, hisses and hilarious comedy routines. Grand Opera House audiences are always so welcoming; we can’t wait to open our show next weekend.”

This year’s pantomime is bursting with all the traditional ingredients the Grand Opera House panto audience have come to expect, lots of laughter, stunning costumes and a magical set, ensuring quality entertainment for all the family.

Peter Pan runs from Saturday December 2 2017 until Sunday January 14, 2018. For tickets visit www.goh.co.uk or call the box office on 0333 259 7347.