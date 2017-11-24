Colin Murphy hits the road

Comedian Colin Murphy, well known for his appearances on The Blame Game, will be taking to the road in the New Year with his Bald Ambition Tour.

The funnyman will be performing 14 shows across the Province from January 6 – March 24, and tickets are on sale now,

Venues include Antrim Courthouse Theatre, Strabane Alley Theatre, Coleraine Riverside Theatre, Ardhowen Enniskillen, Burnavon Cookstown, Lisburn’s Island Arts Centre, Newtownabbey’s Theatre at Mill, Londonderry’s Millennium Forum, the Market Place Theatre in Armagh, and Belfast’s Waterfront Hall.

Speaking about the upcoming set of shows, Colin said: “With this new tour, it’s honestly the first time in a long time I’ve been really, really looking forward to getting out on the road.” Aside from the tour, the local comedien is also busy making his regular appearances as compere for the Empire Comedy night Empire Laughs Back, as well as filming the 11th series of the Blame Game. For tour tickets and details, visit www.thatcolinmurphy.com.